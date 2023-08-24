GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Everyone loves going to the movies, whether it be an outing with friends, a date, or with family.

National Cinema Day is coming up and we are all getting pumped up for it, especially if you missed out on an opportunity to watch a movie that you have had your heart set on. Only days away, on Sunday, August 27, 2023, you can watch anything including new releases such as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” for only $4!

Yes, you read correctly, only $4!

This is not just limited to only regular theater viewings, but to IMAX format as well. This is an opportunity you do not want to miss!

The following are theaters where you can catch this offer:

Raleigh County:

Marquee Cinemas, Galleria 14, Beckley, WV

Greenbrier County:

Lewisburg Cinema 8, Lewisburg, WV

Summers County:

The Ritz Theatre, Hinton, WV

Tazewell County: