GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Weathered Ground Brewery had an all-day celebration in honor of six years of business.

The brewery hosted several live musical performances and served lots and lots of beer on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Co-Founder and Owner of Weathered Ground Brewery, Sam Fonda, stated the accomplishment comes from local support. Fonda also said most of the success comes from the work of his employees and is looking forward to the next six years.