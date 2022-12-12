CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, has several traditional foods that represent the miracles of this unique holiday.

The following is a list of the foods that are consumed during this holiday, each with it’s own symbolism representing the miracles of the holiday:

Latkes This is the most traditional food for Hanukkah. Potato pancakes are deep fried in oil and eaten to remember the miracle of the oil lasting in the Menorah for 8 days when there was only enough for 1 night. Sufganiyot These deep fried jelly donuts are another delicious reminder of the Hanukkah oil miracle. These donuts are very popular in Israel and amongst the Jewish community. Sufganiyot is the Hebrew word for donuts. Hanukkah Gelt This gold wrapped gift is Yiddish for the chocolate coins that are given and played with when playing the traditional game of Dreidal, which is a traditional Hanukkah game played with a spinning top. These tasty treats are also given as gifts during the 8 nights of Hanukkah. Hanukkah Cookies Although not as traditional, baking and decorating cookies are a fun way to honor the holiday. Common shapes include dreidals, menorahs, and Stars of David.

Although there are many other traditional foods for this holiday, the foods listed represent the essence, uniqueness, and symbolism of Hanukkah.