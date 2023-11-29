GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It is about that time of year again, where we can be with our friends and family, get cuddled up with some hot cocoa, and watch our favorite Christmas movies!

However, there is not always a set schedule for when these movies can be shown on cable, and we also have streaming services to worry about when we try to watch a certain holiday movie.

The following is a list that will help you view some Christmas classics on cable and if applicable, some holiday favorites on streaming platforms.

CBS

Monday, December 2, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – Reindeer In Here

9:00 P.M. – Robbie the Reindeer

9:30 P.M. – Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe

Friday, December 15, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – National Christmas Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 16, 2023:

9:00 P.M. – Frosty the Snowman (1969)

9:30 P.M. – Frosty Returns

ABC

Sunday, December 3, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – The Santa Clause

Sunday, December 10, 2023:

7:00 P.M. – Mickey Saves Christmas

7:30 P.M. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

8:00 P.M. – Frozen

Tuesday, December 12, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Sunday, December 24, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – Home Alone

Monday, December 25, 2023:

10:00 A.M. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

AMC

Monday, December 4, 2023:

7:00 P.M. – The Polar Express

Tuesday, December 5, 2023:

4:00 P.M. – The Polar Express

Friday, December 8, 2023:

6:00 P.M. – The Polar Express

Saturday, December 9, 2023:

12:00 A.M. – The Polar Express

Sunday, December 10, 2023:

6:00 P.M. – The Polar Express

Freeform

Sunday, December 3, 2023:

6:10 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Monday, December 4, 2023:

4:50 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Wednesday December 20, 2023:

7:15 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Thursday, December 21, 2023:

4:15 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Sunday, December 24, 2023:

4:35 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Monday, December 25, 2023:

2:30 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) is also available on YouTube for free.

NBC

Thursday, November 30, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8:30 P.M. – Shrek the Halls

Monday, December 25, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) (encore)

8:30 P.M. – Jim Carrey’s 2000 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Friday, December 15, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – Dolly Parton’s A Coat of Many Colors

Thursday, December 21, 2023:

9:00 P.M. – Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Friday, December 22, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sunday, December 24, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – It’s a Wonderful Life

Paramount Network

Friday, December 1, 2023:

9:00 P.M. – Scrooged

1:00 A.M. – Scrooged

TNT

Thursday, November 30, 2023:

5:56 P.M. – Deck the Halls (2006)

8:00 P.M. – Elf

10:00 P.M. – Elf

Thursday, December 14, 2023:

7:30 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

8:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story

10:00 P.M. – A Christmas Carol (1999)

Sunday, December 17, 2023:

3:00 P.M – Deck the Halls (2006)

5:03 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

5:33 P.M. – A Christmas Story

7:33 P.M. – A Christmas Story Christmas

9:48 P.M. – Office Christmas Party

Monday, December 18, 2023:

5:30 P.M. – Office Christmas Party

7:45 P.M. – A Christmas Story

9:45 P.M. – 8-BIT Christmas

Tuesday, December 19, 2023:

2:45 A.M. – 8-BIT Christmas

Saturday, December 23, 2023:

5:45 P.M. – Office Christmas Party

10:00 P.M. – 8-BIT Christmas

Sunday, December 24, 2023:

2:30 P.M. – Office Christmas Party

4:42 P.M. – Deck the Halls (2006)

6:34 P.M. – 8-BIT Christmas

9:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story (24-Hour Marathon begins)

Monday, December 25, 2023:

9:00 P.M. – 24 Hour Marathon of A Christmas Story continues until this time

9:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story Christmas

11:15 P.M. – Deck the Halls (2006)

TBS

Saturday, December 2, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story

Sunday, December 3, 2023:

6:30 P.M. – A Christmas Story

A 24-hour marathon airs from Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:00 P.M. to December 25, 2023 at 8:00 P.M. for A Christmas Story.

Sunday, December 10, 2023:

7:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Saturday, December 16, 2023:

8:00 A.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Friday, December 22, 2023:

8:00 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

Saturday, December 23, 2023:

7:30 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

In case you missed them:

Here are some other holiday classics you can watch on streaming platforms.