GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It is about that time of year again, where we can be with our friends and family, get cuddled up with some hot cocoa, and watch our favorite Christmas movies!
However, there is not always a set schedule for when these movies can be shown on cable, and we also have streaming services to worry about when we try to watch a certain holiday movie.
The following is a list that will help you view some Christmas classics on cable and if applicable, some holiday favorites on streaming platforms.
CBS
Monday, December 2, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – Reindeer In Here
- 9:00 P.M. – Robbie the Reindeer
- 9:30 P.M. – Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe
Friday, December 15, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – National Christmas Tree Lighting
Saturday, December 16, 2023:
- 9:00 P.M. – Frosty the Snowman (1969)
- 9:30 P.M. – Frosty Returns
ABC
Sunday, December 3, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – The Santa Clause
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
- 7:00 P.M. – Mickey Saves Christmas
- 7:30 P.M. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- 8:00 P.M. – Frozen
Tuesday, December 12, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
Sunday, December 24, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – Home Alone
Monday, December 25, 2023:
- 10:00 A.M. – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
AMC
Monday, December 4, 2023:
- 7:00 P.M. – The Polar Express
Tuesday, December 5, 2023:
- 4:00 P.M. – The Polar Express
Friday, December 8, 2023:
- 6:00 P.M. – The Polar Express
Saturday, December 9, 2023:
- 12:00 A.M. – The Polar Express
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
- 6:00 P.M. – The Polar Express
Freeform
Sunday, December 3, 2023:
- 6:10 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Monday, December 4, 2023:
- 4:50 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Wednesday December 20, 2023:
- 7:15 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Thursday, December 21, 2023:
- 4:15 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Sunday, December 24, 2023:
- 4:35 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Monday, December 25, 2023:
- 2:30 P.M. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) is also available on YouTube for free.
NBC
Thursday, November 30, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:30 P.M. – Shrek the Halls
Monday, December 25, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966) (encore)
- 8:30 P.M. – Jim Carrey’s 2000 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Friday, December 15, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – Dolly Parton’s A Coat of Many Colors
Thursday, December 21, 2023:
- 9:00 P.M. – Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Friday, December 22, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sunday, December 24, 2023:
8:00 P.M. – It’s a Wonderful Life
Paramount Network
Friday, December 1, 2023:
- 9:00 P.M. – Scrooged
- 1:00 A.M. – Scrooged
TNT
Thursday, November 30, 2023:
- 5:56 P.M. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 8:00 P.M. – Elf
- 10:00 P.M. – Elf
Thursday, December 14, 2023:
- 7:30 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 8:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story
- 10:00 P.M. – A Christmas Carol (1999)
Sunday, December 17, 2023:
- 3:00 P.M – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 5:03 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- 5:33 P.M. – A Christmas Story
- 7:33 P.M. – A Christmas Story Christmas
- 9:48 P.M. – Office Christmas Party
Monday, December 18, 2023:
- 5:30 P.M. – Office Christmas Party
- 7:45 P.M. – A Christmas Story
- 9:45 P.M. – 8-BIT Christmas
Tuesday, December 19, 2023:
- 2:45 A.M. – 8-BIT Christmas
Saturday, December 23, 2023:
- 5:45 P.M. – Office Christmas Party
- 10:00 P.M. – 8-BIT Christmas
Sunday, December 24, 2023:
- 2:30 P.M. – Office Christmas Party
- 4:42 P.M. – Deck the Halls (2006)
- 6:34 P.M. – 8-BIT Christmas
- 9:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story (24-Hour Marathon begins)
Monday, December 25, 2023:
- 9:00 P.M. – 24 Hour Marathon of A Christmas Story continues until this time
- 9:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story Christmas
- 11:15 P.M. – Deck the Halls (2006)
TBS
Saturday, December 2, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – A Christmas Story
Sunday, December 3, 2023:
- 6:30 P.M. – A Christmas Story
A 24-hour marathon airs from Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 8:00 P.M. to December 25, 2023 at 8:00 P.M. for A Christmas Story.
Sunday, December 10, 2023:
- 7:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Saturday, December 16, 2023:
- 8:00 A.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Friday, December 22, 2023:
- 8:00 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
Saturday, December 23, 2023:
- 7:30 P.M. – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
In case you missed them:
Here are some other holiday classics you can watch on streaming platforms.
- A Charlie Brown Christmas – Streaming only on Apple TV+ and its available free to nonsubscribers on December 16, 2023 to December 17, 2023 only.
- Miracle on 34th Street – Streaming only on Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu.
- National Lampoon Christmas Vacation – Streaming only on Fubo and on Hulu.