CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Hanukkah, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, always falls towards the end of the calendar each year.

This year, Hanukkah is overlapping with Christmas, but sometimes it falls closer to Thanksgiving. Hanukkah lasts for eight days and is a time for Jews to be with family and reflect on a miracle that happened many years ago. This is the miracle of the oil that lasted in the menorah, more commonly known as a Chanukkiah, for 8 days, thus celebrating 8 days of the holiday.

This unique holiday also celebrates another victory. The Victory of the Jewish army, the Maccabees who defeated the Greek army from being martyred or giving up their religion in any way.

Hanukkah is also unique in its prayers and traditions. The menorah is a nine-point candelabra with a new flame ignited each night. The Shamash is the main candle that ignites each candle for the 8 days of Hanukkah.

The first day of Hanukkah this year is Sunday, December 18, 2022. The dates of the holiday run from sundown on December 18, 2022 to sundown December 26, 2022.