CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, William Shatner is coming to Charleston in February!

Come to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, for an unforgettable night with the one and only William Shatner, live on stage. Audiences will first enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with “Captain James T. Kirk.” Tickets will be available at $35, $45, $60, $75, and $125 levels. A limited number of VIP packages are available for an additional fee.

Ticket pre-sale begins this Wednesday, October 5th for Clay Center Concert Club, Annual Fund, Medical Society, and Legal Society members. Public on sale begins this Friday, October 7th at 10:00 A.M. Tickets are available online at www.TheClayCenter.org, by phone at 304-561-3570, or by visiting the Clay Center Box Office in person.

William Shatner will be sharing stories from his career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their own questions during the live Q&A.

Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening. Produced by Mills Entertainment and The Backlot Project. The Clay Center’s performing arts and visual arts offerings are presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.