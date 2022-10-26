GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The Wonderland of Trees is returning to the JW Marriott Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve on November 4, 2022!

The tree display is open to the public, which will begin on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. It will be opened weekends only through Friday, November 18, 2022!

“This is our 14th annual Wonderland of Trees! This is the third year in our location at the JW Marriott Junior Leadership Center on the property of the Summit Bechtel Reserve and we will open to the public on Friday, November 4th for a two week display of the trees that have been decorated by community members and different organizations. Our live auction will be Friday, November 18th, and we expect a great turn out this year. We’re adding things and adding events that we had last year, like our family Sunday on Saturday 5th. That has gingerbread house decorating and kids paint parties, and Christmas movies being displayed, and it was really well attended last year. So, we expect just as many or more visitors this year, and we’re excited to bring a little introduction to the holiday season to the area.” Trena Dacal | Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia

If you or anyone you know is interested in decorating a tree this year, contact Lori at 304.253.2111, ext. 105. as soon as possible. There are very limited trees remaining!