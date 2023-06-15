BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are in the market for a classic car, there is a place in Beckley that can help.

A ribbon cutting was held at Wooden Nickel Used Cars and Performance on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The establishment has a number of used and classic cars for sale as well as some just for show. Billy Holcomb, co-owner of Wooden Nickel Used Cars and Performance said this is something he and his brother always wanted to do.

“We’re proud of what we do and we’re proud of most of the cars we have. We enjoy people, we enjoy the public, so it’s worked out well for us,” said Billy Holcomb.

The new business will be open Monday through Saturday.