LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Hear ye, hear ye! Saturday, June 3, 2023, is the start of the fifth season of the Renaissance Festival here in the good ole’ Mountain State.

With numerous events such as jousting, mounted archery, juggling acts, magic shows, and other variety shows and vendors going on, this is an event you do not want to miss. All weekends of June, you can be brought back in time for a different theme.

From Saturday, June 3, 2023 to Sunday, June 4, 2023, the theme for the opening weekend will be “Warriors weekend and Celtic Crossing Celebration of Celtic Heritage,” in which there will be lots of Celtic music and Celtic dance.

Dawn Kieninger, one of the organizers of the West Virginia Renaissance Festival, expressed how the event is beneficial to not only the community, but to the state as well.

“I’ve been really pleased to see in some of our social media notes people saying, ‘hey, we came to the Renaissance Festival, and we liked the area so much that now we plan to stay for a week, or we plan to stay for the whole weekend and enjoy other things that are going on there,” said Kieninger.

For more information and updates, visit wvrenfest.com or visit their Facebook page at WV Renaissance Festival.