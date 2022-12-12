LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for a variety of gifts, crafts, and foods, you will not want to miss the Holiday Farmers Market on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.

There will be 24 local vendors on the Fairgrounds from 9AM to 1PM. Santa Claus will also be there to take pictures with the children.

There will be live music, and the kitchen will be serving breakfast and lunch. There will also be local farmers, bakeries, artisans, crafters, gift makers, wreaths and holiday decorations, all grown or made locally by small business owners.

“It’s just a fun market for everybody to come and enjoy. And if you’re looking for last minute holiday gifts, or if you want to support your local farmers, it’s a great opportunity to come out and support local businesses and learn about those businesses and how you can help them throughout the year and not just at the holidays. And we’re hoping that everybody can come and have a great time with us and meet everybody and have a good evening,” said Letha Heatherly, Owner and Producer at Broken Butterfly Creations.

This is a great opportunity to come out and support your local farmers vendors, while having a fun time with family and friends.