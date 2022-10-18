NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, October 3, 2022, the second annual Warrior Classic Marching Band Competition was held at Wyoming East High School.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday Morning on October 1, 2022, but due to Hurricane Ian, it was postponed.

The competition had 7 bands competing with the host band, the Warrior Pride Marching Band.

The competing bands were Westside High School, Independence High School, Cabell Midland High School, James Monroe High School, Princeton Senior High School, PikeView High School, and Capital High School. The Class groups were divided into A, B, C, and D. Independence won Class D Champion, Princeton Senior won Class C Champion, Capital won Class B Champion, and Cabell Midland won Class A Champion.

Independence HS from Raleigh County won Band of the Day. Capital was the second Runner up to Grand Champion. Princeton Senior HS from Mercer County was first Runner up to Grand Champion. Cabell Midland was the Grand Champion of the Warrior Classic 2022.

“Band Competitions are an exciting and fun part of music education,” said Samuel Dobson, Music Director for Wyoming East High School. “Students get to travel to different schools in the state that host these events and meet new people and see different ways that musical talent can be showcased. The Warrior Classic Band Competition is part of a series of band competitions known as the Govenor’s Cup Series. The Govenor’s Cup Series Competitions give prize money to the winning bands and points toward the overall Govenor’s Cup final standings at the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational (WVMBI) State Band Competition in Charleston on Saturday, October 29,” Dobson explained.

There are more upcoming future competitions on the way. They are on Saturday, October 22, 2022 and the finals in Charleston are on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Buckhannon Upshur will host their competition on Saturday morning and Phillip Barbour will host their competition in the afternoon.

“Wyoming East is thankful that it gets to host a band competition as part of the Governor’s Cup and wishes to specifically thank the Governor Jim Justice; the Governor’s Office; the WV Department of Arts, Culture, and History; and Randall Reid-Smith (Curator for the WV Dept. of Arts, Culture, and History) for their support of the musical arts in Wyoming County and around the state of West Virginia,” Dobson concluded.