CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Families fascinated with the Disney-verse will have their chance to see their favorite characters carve up the ice in West Virginia in 2024!

At the Charleston Coliseum located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301, from February 15, 2024 to February 18, 2024, Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party!

This show will be bringing magic to guests on ice and in the air.

Guests will be able to embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and friends as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic, which overtime will journey into other Disney lands!

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can choose to purchase tickets today before they go on sale on October 24, 2023. The public can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get the pre-sale offer code and other exclusive deals.

The schedule for the show is as followed:

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7:00 P.M.

Friday, February 16, 2024 at 10:30 A.M. and 7:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 11:00 A.M., 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the venue Box Office.