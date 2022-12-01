BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. to 4 P.M., the Youth Museum will host their 10th annual Sensory Santa event.

This event is specifically catered to children and persons with Sensory Processing Disorders because meeting and getting a photograph taken with Santa Claus can sometimes be unsettling for some.

This event is designed to assist people who can become overstimulated in loud and chaotic situations but still want to create holiday memories with their families. The goal is to be able to interact with Santa, which many families want this time of year.

The Sensory Santa event will help children to get comfortable in the environment that their in, play, work on crafts, have a nice snack, or color while they wait and get used to the environment that they preside in. It also allows parents to meet each other and make new friends.

When you arrive, other families will check you in at the front, and when it is your turn to visit Santa, someone will find you and accommodate you and your family’s needs and levels of comfort. Santa also signs if need be.

The Sensory Santa event is a collaboration between the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, PNB, New River Community and Technical College Social Services Department, McDonald’s of Beckley and the Early Show with Rick and Lola from 103CIR.

Refreshments such as cookies and hot chocolate will also be served. The cost of admission is $5 per person. People participating will also be able to enjoy the Toys: The Inside Story exhibit.

During this holiday season, the Youth Museum hopes that by creating a welcoming environment they can bring joy and happiness to families and those who have everyday struggles.

The Youth Museum is located in the New River Park adjacent to the Exhibition Coal Mine. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

For more information about this event, please call (304) 252-3730.