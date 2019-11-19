Closings
Entrepreneurship is alive and well at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WVNS) — A program at Virginia Tech empowers students with knowledge and skills to build or launch companies. According to a release, the Apex Center for Entrepreneurship is on track to engage more than 3,000 students across the college campus.

Apex Director Sean Collins shared that the center is building the 21st century workforce, and is helping entrepreneurs work in cross-functional teams, navigate ambiguity, assess risk, and build new technology fluency.

“We don’t think of entrepreneurship as a mindset. We think of entrepreneurship as a muscle that must be built through repetition,” Collins said.

During the Board of Visitors meeting in November 2019, Collins and the Associate Vice President for innovation and partnerships Brandy Salmon presented the impacts of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Here at Virginia Tech, we build connections and drive change to add value to those global conversations and meet the needs of industry and society ,” Salmon stated in a release.

The success of Apex helps bring in entrepreneurship programs from faculty who want to see research translated into products and services that can benefit society.

According to the release, the Apex Center gives entrepreneurs a place to collaborate, and to initiate. The release also stated that students will be able to focus on entrepreneurship education or take on the commitment of launching a new venture.

“It wasn’t long ago that students dropped out of Virginia Tech to start companies. Now students stay at Virginia Tech to use Apex to build successful startups,” Collins stated.

