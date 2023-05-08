LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The 98th annual State Fair of West Virginia kicks off on August 10th, 2023, but those aiming to get a blue ribbon will have to prep a little sooner.

People looking to enter some of the State Fair of West Virginia’s competitions can enter under categories like West Virginia livestock, arts, and gardening.

There are also revamped competitions like a sheep shearing competition, a best pepperoni roll contest, and chocolate lover’s dessert delight cooking contests.

The deadline to enter into competitions is July 14th, 2023 with the dates for the fair as a whole starting on August 10th, 2023 and running until August 19th, 2023.

More information about the types of contests and online registry is located on the State Fair of West Virginia’s website.