EPA continues PCB sampling for Minden

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County town of Minden, which was added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List, will soon hear the next step in the solution to its problem involving polychlorinated biphenyl’s, or PCB’s.

In a letter sent to Minden homeowners, the EPA said excavation and removal of contaminated soil found at the former Shaffer Equipment site was completed as of Feb. 21, 2020. Sampling for PCB’s are set to continue through March 2020.

In May 2019, Minden was added to the EPA’s National Prioritie’s List, approximately three years after homeowners began sending complaints of PCB contamination from the former Shaffer Equipment site.

Originally, relocation for Minden homeowners was not ruled out by the EPA. But in the letter, the agency said the data they collected on-site did not reflect relocation as an appropriate response.

The EPA said they will update the community with its findings and next steps this summer.