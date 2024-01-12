BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commissioner Linda K. Epling announced she’s running for a third term on Raleigh County Commission.

Epling said wants to see the completion of several water projects.

She also said she is proud of the construction of a state-of-the-art Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office headquarters during her service, along with the water projects.

Epling said she considers herself a servant of the public.

“You are a servant to the people in Raleigh County. You’re not their boss,” she said on Friday, January 12, 2024, as she described her philosophy of civic leadership. “Sort of, in a way, they’re your boss. We have to listen to their needs, and their wants, and you have to consider the whole county.”

Epling said she would like earth near the sheriff’s headquarters moved so that motorists on the Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard have a clear view of the multi-million dollar facility.