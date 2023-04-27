CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Senators Shelley Capito (WV-R), Tom Carpenter (DE-D), and John Boozman (AR-R) led the EPW Committee to pass two bills to improve national recycling and composting.

According to Capito, the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023 and the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act that were introduced last week have been passed by the EPW. One will help with accessibility to recycling areas, while the other would improve the EPA’s ability to gather data on current systems and explore new opportunities.

The EPW Committee took an important step in making it easier for more people to recycle, especially in rural states like West Virginia, which is good for the environment and our economy… These bills would implement commonsense policies and programs to improve access to recycling across the country, and create good-paying jobs in our communities. EPW continues to make progress on bipartisan solutions on a range of issues, and I appreciate Chairman Carper, Senator Boozman, and the whole committee for once again working together as we lay the foundation for increased recycling and composting in the future. Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)

To view Capito’s floor speech on the bills, visit YouTube.