ER director describes working in a hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Doctors and nurses around the country are working around the clock to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, Director of Emergency Services at Raleigh General Hospital, Lorinda Hart, said they are also seeing patients battling other health issues.

“Our volume has been less but we are still seeing a lot of emergencies,” Hart said. “Strokes and heart attacks don’t stop because we have a pandemic. So we really do want people if they are experiencing emergencies to call 911 and come see us in the E.R. and we will be ready for them.”

Hart said there is not large number of cases in Raleigh County. But, employees are wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment while treating every patients…taking every precaution they can to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We screen everybody that enters the E.R. initially and we screen them again at time of triage and that gives us the opportunity to prepare ourselves, mask the patient, get our PPE on and put them in an appropriate location,” Hart said.

Hart stresses, no matter what role each employee under their roof has, they are continuing to support and check on each other….working together as a family to help flatten the curve.

“We talk to each other a lot, we express any concerns that we may have. Our administration team is here to support us anytime we have anything,” Hart said. “Our infection control nurse has been absolutely amazing in making sure we are prepared for what may come in. So we rely on each other a lot.”