Erma Byrd Center to host blood drive

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — There is a severe blood shortage across the nation, according to the American Red Cross.

To try to combat the issue, the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The American Red Cross will be at the Erma Byrd Center at New River Community and Technical College from 12 to 5 pm.

If you are interested in donating, you can walk in or register online. People who make a donation will also receive a ten dollar Amazon gift card from the Sickle Cell Campaign.

Director of the Erma Byrd Center Lisa Moten, said it’s important to donate to help people across the nation and here in West Virginia.

“We have a huge need for blood and that’s why the Erma Byrd Center found it important to collaborate with the American Red Cross,” Moten said.

To register, schedule an appointment on the American Red Cross website.