Essay Contest announced for Small Business Saturday

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — In celebration of Small Business Saturday, people can submit a piece of writing to Bluefield City Hall for a chance to win some prize money.

In 100 words or less, people can write what they love about Bluefield.

Rebecca Kasey, Community and Economic Development employee, said anyone can submit a piece of writing.

“We’re just really interested to hear what people love about our community,” Kasey said. “There’s a lot of love around our community.”

This contest is sponsered by First Community Bank.

People can submit their essays to City Hall, at 200 Rogers Street, by Nov. 30, 2019. To submit your essay online, click here.

For those who participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, 2019 and make a purchase at participating small businesses, they will be entered in to win free Chick-Fil-A for one year.

