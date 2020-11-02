Evacuations under way, U.S. 52 shut down after propane tank leak in Bluewell, Mercer County

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Emergency crews are responding to a propane gas leak in Bluewell, Mercer County, prompting evacuations and a section of U.S. 52 to be shut down.

Dispatchers received the call at around 8:48 a.m. to the 3000-block of Coal Heritage Road, also labeled U.S. 52. They said the leak is coming from a larger propane tank at a nearby gas station.

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies, Bluefield firefighters, Green Valley Volunteer firefighters, Bluefield Rescue Squad medical personnel, and administrators with the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management are at the scene.

Evacuations are under way. The section of the road is shut down until further notice.