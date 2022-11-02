PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– First responders and law enforcement in Mercer County met in Princeton to interact with those who are disabled.

The C.A.R.E. program which stands for Children and Resident’s Encounter program aims to help provide vital information to first responders and law enforcement if they are out on a call dealing with a disabled person.

They also played games and let children learn about their vehicles, equipment, and K-9 officers.

Lieutenant Jesse Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said their department recently went through inclusive diversity training to deal with these types of calls.

“Over the last probably six to eight months we actually went through several different trainings to deal with these types of situations. The more training we get, the better. Anything to help deal with the situation,” Ruble said.

Lieutenant Ruble said if you weren’t able to attend the event but want to register a child or loved one, to contact your local police department.