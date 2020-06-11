Ex-Con from Princeton pleads guilty to federal gun charges

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A man who was previously convicted of Voluntary Manslaughter his back in jail. Akeem Dickerson, 28, of Princeton, WV pleaded guilty to being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Dickerson went before Senior United States District Judge David Faber and admitted to the crime. During the hearing he said he had the gun when he was pulled over by Princeton Police on Aug. 31, 2019. He also said he knew he was not allowed to have a gun because of previous conviction.

Dickerson served time for Voluntary Manslaughter and Wanton Endangerment. Those crimes took place in McDowell County in 2012.

On the new charges, Dickerson faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. That would be followed by three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on Sept. 14, 2020.

The case is part of Project Guardian. That is a signature initiative by the Department of Justice to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearm laws.