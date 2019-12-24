Ex-WV trooper acquitted in teen’s traffic stop beating

MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) — A former West Virginia state trooper has been acquitted of charges related to the 2018 beating of a teenager during a traffic stop.

A federal judge issued the verdict Monday following an October bench trial for ex-Trooper Michael Kennedy of Morgantown. Kennedy was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment accused Kennedy of using excessive force resulting in bodily injury.

Judge Gina Groh ruled that prosecutors did not prove that Kennedy acted willfully. Dashcam video released in March showed Kennedy at the center of a group of officers kicking, stomping on and punching the teen.

