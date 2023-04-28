MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells sat down with Brynn Kusic, Operations Manager with the Pocahontas County Opera House, for a special interview with a 59News digital exclusive sneak peak at a special guest for 2023/24 season. Kusic also touched on several summer events coming up. For more information on any of the topics, see the links below:

Pocahontas County First Fridays: A festival of celebration every first Friday of the month running from May through September in downtown Marlinton. Tour the shops, grab a bite to eat, enjoy special guests, bands, and acts on the outdoor stage with the whole family.

Discovery Junction: A space next to The Opera House dedicated to place-based learning for local and visiting children, a gateway for all to connect to the many trails through Pocahontas County, and a place for unique outdoor concerts throughout the summer.

List of Events: Upcoming events for The Opera House, including information on the 2023/24 release party on June 9th.

Pocahontas County Opera House History: Learn more about why this gem in the mountains has become a stable for the county in entertainment, the arts, and the dedicated group of volunteers that keep the doors open for all to enjoy.