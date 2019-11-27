Expect major delays when traveling this Thanksgiving

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is notorious for being one of the busiest travel days in the whole year. In fact, AAA projected 43.4 million Americans will hit the roads for their holiday plans this Thanksgiving.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority is preparing for major delays. Mike Roles is a supervisor for West Virginia Parkways. He said he has seen how bad the traffic can get.

“You’re going to see congestion and back ups, increased volume, basically from about nine in the morning until six in the evenings. You’re going to see double the traffic,” Roles said.

The toll booths are preparing to make 2,000 transactions an hour on Wednesday, November 27. These numbers are based on last year, where they made 173,000 transactions. To avoid toll booth delays, Roles said to have exact change ready when you are waiting in line.

“If you’re coming through the toll booths, just be patient. It would help if they have the money ready. It would especially help if they had the exact money ready. And just be patient, and understanding. Don’t be afraid to give the right away, away,” says Roles.

With more drivers on the road, frustrated with traffic, there’s also usually an increase in accidents, according to Trooper Jonathan Morton with West Virginia State Police.

“A lot of wrecks during the holiday season. People trying to rush, and running late for stuff. So always try and leave a little bit early. Including the weather,” Morton said.

Because of this risk of accidents, there will be more patrol on West Virginia roads to keep the drivers safe. The best tips to keep in mind is to leave early if possible, expect delays, and be mindful of everything on the roads.