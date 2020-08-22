Experts believe people who vape are more likely to experience COVID-19 complications

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local organization wants to warn people about the dangers of vaping and the COVID-19 virus.

Volunteers with Community Connections in Mercer County are raising awareness about the risk of vaping and using E-cigarettes. The CDC said people who use these devices are more likely to experience complications if they catch the coronavirus.

The chemicals in vapes can cause damage to the lungs, and putting people at risk for the virus. Greg Puckett is the Executive Director of Community Connections.

“The way that the vape goes in, it attacks the lungs. It attacks the cilia in the lungs. A lot of people say well it’s just water vapor it’s no big deal but the fact is the propylene glycol and all the other chemicals in there, actually attach and adhere to the inside of the lungs and bogs it down,” Puckett explained.

Puckett said Teens are more likely to use these products. He suggests that parents talk to their kids about this issue.