Experts discuss dangers of not staying active

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the temperatures start to drop, you may find yourself stuck inside and less motivated to stay active. This, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, may have you skipping the gym.

Local fitness experts said missing workouts could lead to health problems down the road.

David Chinn owns LA East Fitness in Beckley. He recommended working out at home if you do not feel like going to the gym.

“Exercise and being healthier boosts your immune system. That’s really really important to have your body at its best fighting immune system to fight off the disease and it’s just very important now than it’s ever been,” Chinn stated.



Chinn also said there are some easy exercises people can do while watching TV. He said during commercial breaks you can try doing pushups, sit ups, or jumping jacks.