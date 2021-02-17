Experts give advice about prepping your car for winter weather

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– As cold temperatures and wintry precipitation makes its way through our area, experts warn about what you can do to winterize your car. Charles Coates is the automotive industrial specialist at New River Community and Technical college.

Coates said with cold temperatures you want to make sure you have windshield washer fluid with a good de-icer. He also suggest people warm up their cars to let the fluids in the car run.

“Absolutely, it is very hard for a vehicle to be started and run in a cold state. They have an operating temperature for them to properly be running,” Coates said.

Coates recommends that if you are preheating your vehicle to make sure that it is in an open area and not up against a “snow mountain.” That is to ensure there is proper ventilation for the exhaust.