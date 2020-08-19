Experts give tips before school starts about child abuse and virtual school

FILE – In this March 13, 2020 file photo, children head home after the last day of school before spring break, and eventual closure due to the coronaviurs utbreak, outside Russell Elementary School in Moscow, Idaho. With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a highly stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together at home. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, but across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, worrying child welfare officials that abuse is going unreported during the coronavirus pandemic.(Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, kids have been out of school and at home most of the time. Schools across West Virginia are scheduled to return with in person and virtual teaching.

Just for Kids Executive Director Scott Miller said before kids head back to school, parents should talk to them about cyber bullying and abuse.

“Definitely have a talk with their children about the use of the internet. That if somebody sends them a message and they don’t know who it is to either let them know and certainly not to answer it,” Miller said.

School is considered a safe place for many students. But even in a virtual environment there are still ways teachers can engage their pupils to find potential problems.

“I think questions that teachers can ask in a very open way are how are things at home,” Miller said. “Never asking specifically did something happen at home but just to say is there anything that you’d like to talk about.”

Miller said there are a few signs for parents and teachers to keep an eye out for.

“Changes in behavior are really probably the area and easiest thing to see. If your child was really active then becomes quiet that’s come indication that something is happening,” Miller said.

Miller said for the first time they are getting more reports of abuse from the children instead of teachers or parents.