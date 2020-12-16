Experts provide tips on generator safety

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As we move into the winter months, people may stock up on generators. Some storms can cause people to lose power, shutting off the heat in your homes.

April Cline works at Lowe’s. She provided tips on how to keep you safe while using a generator. She said you will want to make your generator is dry, and outside of your homes. Cline also you will want to have extra cans of gasoline on hand.

“The reason why you want to keep a couple gallons of gas is because if you are out of gas and you don’t have a way to get to the gas station, so you want to make sure you are prepare to stay warm for several of days,” Cline explained.



Cline also said turn the generator off and let it cool before refueling.