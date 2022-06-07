GHENT, WV (WVNS)–No one likes to be a victim of a scam, June, 6-10th is all about educating people about avoiding Medicare fraud.



2022 celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Senior Medicare Patrol. The goal is to educate older folks who may experience medicare errors, fraud, and abuse. West Virginia Medicare Patrol Director, Rebecca Gouty said the biggest way you can prevent Medicare fraud and abuse individually is to protect your medicare number.

“Not share that number to anyone but trusted sources,” Gouty said. “So if you get phone calls or letters in the mail asking for your Medicare number, you shouldn’t give that out.”



Gouty added you only want to share your number with your provider office.