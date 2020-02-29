Expo allows black business owners to show off merchandise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Art Center hosted the first ever Black Business and Art Expo on Saturday, February 29, 2020, a time for business owners to show off their skills.

Organizer Doris Fields said this is also a celebration of Black History that everyone in the community can join in on.

“It’s important that people to know who the black businesses are in the area so they can get that support that they very much need and people in the Black community would love to support if they know,” Fields said.

She said it is also an opportunity to support local business which should be done year round.

“Everything can’t be bought in a chain store,” Fields said. “Even though it’s really convenient to run into Walmart and pick up something, you can’t pick up something that is handmade. It’s like the backbone of the community to support small businesses because they are the one’s that run the business and your money stays there in the community when you do that.”

Everything from handmade items to jewelry and clothes were showcased. They also had speakers throughout the day to talk about Black History.

Fields said they hope to continue this event next year.

