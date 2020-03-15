EZ Stop locations offering free meals to kids in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY (WVNS)– EZ Stop joins several businesses in West Virginia helping feed students while they are temporarily out of school due to COVID-19 concerns.

Director of Operations Richie Walker posted on Facebook that all EZ Stop locations will be serving lunch to Wyoming County students from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. until classes resume.

Lunch will include a pizza stix, a corn dog, chicken strips or sliced pizza. Parents must be present with the student and the lunch is only free to the students.

EZ Stop has location in Bud, Pineville , Jesse, and Brenton.