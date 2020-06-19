Fair food truck moves to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Corndogs, funnel cake, and a large ice cold lemonade. If you are needing that fair food fix, you are in luck!

Craig Clemens is the owner of C&L Concessions and this delicious business on wheels.

“We got funnel cakes, we got fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, deep fried oreos. Everything you would find at the fair,” Clemens said.

Typically he is booked out all summer, spending weekends at fairs and festivals, but COVID-19 had a different plan in mind.

“Our fairs and festivals have been cancelled. Obviously, with public safety in mind so we understand that,” Clemens said.

Instead of losing all of that income, he picked up his business and moved it to Rt. 19 in Beckley.

“We just felt like this was a great opportunity, because of all the other shops that are over here, other stores that are open. People come to the doctor and what not. Just a lot of traffic in Beckley,” Clemens said.

Now, he can try and make up some of that lost money, and locals can get some sweets that leave them covered in powdered sugar.

“We wanted to come out. We need to work and we wanted to give folks an opportunity to get their fair food fix,” Clemens said.