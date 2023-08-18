FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– As festivities wind down at the State Fair of West Virginia, families are bringing home the memories made.

Right at the entrance of the fairgrounds, the official State Fair of West Virginia merchandise tent is full of goodies to bring home from the annual basket, charm, and Christmas ornaments, to shirts, cups, and keychains.

Every year the booth adds something new to bring home and savor the funnel year round.

“We have our new shirts at the state fair of West Virginia, and it’s got the guitar, the ferris wheel and the dates, and then we’ve got the new one from West Virginia Company, and they’re selling terrific,” said 18-year employee Rhonda Combs. “The new baskets, we’ve already sold out of our Christmas ornament. They were blue.”

Combs said not to worry for those who missed out on the Christmas ornament as there are still plenty of charms in silver and gold and 2023 baskets.

The booth is open from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m., throughout the fair.