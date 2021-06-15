Fairlea VFD to host fundraiser with country music star

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department is holding a music festival to raise money.

The festival will be held July 8, 2021 at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds and feature country music star, Riley Green.

The festival will help raise money to keep the station running and provide gear for its members. Paco Grimmett is a safety officer at the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department. He said gear for one person can cost $4,000.

“Stuff that we need for the trucks, stuff that we need for the department every day just to keep things up and running,” said Grimmett.

Tickets range from $15 to $20 and can be bought here.