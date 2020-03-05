Fairlea Volunteer Fire Dept. to hold Third Annual Music Bash

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you love country music, this event is perfect for you and it is all for a good cause!

The Fairlea Volunteer Fighterfighters are holding their third annual Music Bash this June and this year a big name artist is performing. Riley Green is headlining the bash and he will be joined by Adairs Run.

Assistant Fire Chief at the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department, Gary Workman, said all proceeds help the department get new equipment like safety gear, uniforms, and even fire trucks.

“This is very important to us to be able to raise the money to be able to serve the community, but it’s also a time that we can give back to the community and give them an event that they can come out and enjoy and have a good time with,” Workman said.

To purchase tickets, visit the Fire Department’s Facebook Page, or go to etix.com.