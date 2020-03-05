Fairlea Volunteer Fire Dept. to hold Third Annual Music Bash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — If you love country music, this event is perfect for you and it is all for a good cause!

The Fairlea Volunteer Fighterfighters are holding their third annual Music Bash this June and this year a big name artist is performing. Riley Green is headlining the bash and he will be joined by Adairs Run.

Assistant Fire Chief at the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department, Gary Workman, said all proceeds help the department get new equipment like safety gear, uniforms, and even fire trucks.

“This is very important to us to be able to raise the money to be able to serve the community, but it’s also a time that we can give back to the community and give them an event that they can come out and enjoy and have a good time with,” Workman said.

To purchase tickets, visit the Fire Department’s Facebook Page, or go to etix.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Gov. Justice announces bobwhite quail restoration program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Justice announces bobwhite quail restoration program"

Plans move forward for Exit 1 development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans move forward for Exit 1 development"

County clerks discuss campaign sign rules

Thumbnail for the video titled "County clerks discuss campaign sign rules"

Greenbrier West students learning about business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier West students learning about business"

Census workers encourage participation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census workers encourage participation"

Little Beaver State Park Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Beaver State Park Suspect"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News