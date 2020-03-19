Fake assessors reported in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Assessor, Joe Darnell, is cautioning residents about people posing as employees of his office. The fake assessors are requesting access to people homes only to return later to steal items from the house.

Darnell advises residents Deputy Appraisers will never ask to access the interior of their home. Also, each Deputy Assessor will have proper identification and will be in clearly marked county vehicles.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assessor’s Office temporarily suspended field appraisal work. The public will be notified when they resume field appraisals as well as what districts will be reviewed for 2020.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Assessor’s Office at 304-647-6615.