BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State University hosted its first Fall Festival Health Fair after the COVID pandemic put a stopper on the event.

The health fair is a collaborative effort between Bluefield State and local community hospitals such as Raleigh General and Appalachian Healthcare. It also hosted several vendors.

Nursing students from various schools were on hand to give blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, as well as hand massages. Sam’s Club was also on site, giving out vision and hearing screenings.

The event was held to promote community outreach for the students and to allow the community a more open look at the campus. It also wanted to reach prospective students as well.