BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The community of Beckley and the YMCA of Southern West Virginia remembered YMCASWV trainer Alfred “Al” Leftwich during Leftwich’s memorial service and funeral at Family Worship Center in Beckley on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Leftwich, 67, grew up in Fayette County. He died unexpectedly at his home on October 13, 2023.

Hundreds of people came to the Family Worship Center to pay respects to Leftwich, whose work touched thousands of people.

Jada Mickey, who attended the service, said her aunt was once married to Leftwich and that she has fond memories of Leftwich.

“If you just seen Al, you know, there was just a smile upon his, upon everybody’s face,” Mickey said. “Like, he was just real happy, and he supported everybody around him. I think that’s why a lot of people are out here today, celebrating his life, and what he’s done through the community.”

His friend, Eulanda Saunders, said she also took classes Leftwich taught at the Y. He often roamed his class, urging his trainees to work out harder.

“He was a really good teacher, and everything,” Saunders, who is the owner of Anew YOU spa in Beckley, said. “He made us laugh, in class. He would always walk the room and holler at people, asking him if they’re going to cheat him, because we’d be doing crunches.”

A number of Leftwich’s well-known sayings appeared on the back of his memorial program, including, “It doesn’t get easier. You get stronger.”