Family and Friends keep Lillian Faith Bennet’s legacy alive through memorial ATV ride

GHENT, WV (WVNS) –The Fifth annual Lillian Faith Bennet ATV Memorial Ride will happen on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Skyline Lodge in Ghent, WV. It is all to honor and remember Lillian Faith, who passed away from Trisomy 18 in 2016.

Lillian had an extra chromosome 18, which caused developmental delays, including low birth weight and her organs not to function correctly. Within the last five years, they raised 20,000 dollars through the memorial ride.

“We are trying to make something bad into something good. Lillian passed away on Christmas Day in 2016. We are trying to make something bad into something good because there are more people like us out there that need the help,” Miguel Mercado, an organizer, and Lillian’s grandfather said.

Tickets are $10 per vehicle. Cars and bikes will meet at Skyline Lodge around 9 a.m. and pull off at 10 a.m. All of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia. If you miss this event and still want to donate, you can drop off a check at Skyline.