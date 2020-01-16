Family and friends of Emma McCoy raising money for headstone

MATHENY, WV (WVNS) — Emma McCoy was a sophomore at Westside High School when she lost her battle to Cerebral Vasculitis in November of 2018. Family and friends of Emma are still remembering her 14 months and two weeks after she passed away. Her family is having trouble affording a proper headstone for her grave site.

Family friend, Angela Workman, said the community is coming together to help raise money to give Emma the headstone they all know she deserves.

“It’s been 14 months, actually 14 months and 2 weeks, and she still doesn’t have a headstone. And to this, mom it’s just not acceptable,” Workman said.

Emma’s mother Tonya McCoy said the support from the community from the beginning has been amazing.

“It’s over whelming. I appreciate every bit, everything that Angie’s done and everybody that has donated this far. It’s really appreciated,” McCoy said.

Workman said so far they raised around $2,200 and they need to raise another $1,600 to get the headstone her family wants. Workman said she is hoping to be able to get a headstone by Emma’s 17th birthday on April 27, 2020.

To help donate, you can visit Facebook at Angela Workman, her email connected to Paypal at angelaworkman70@hotmail.com, or call Angela at 304-673-6167.

