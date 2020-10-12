Family confirms skeletal remains found in Surveyor were of Chaz Richardson

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CHAZ_1543899042586.jpg

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The family of Chaz Richardson, who was reported missing in the Raleigh County community of Surveyor on December 3, 2015, confirmed the news they never wanted to hear.

Leisa Wellington, Richardson’s mother, told 59News deputies visited her Charleston home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She said they positively identified Richardson’s remains, which were found in a wooded area near Surveyor on the weekend of July 20, 2019.

Wellington said investigators are still determining the cause of death. His remains are currently at the state medical examiner’s office.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing further details on the investigation at this time.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News