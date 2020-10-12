Family confirms skeletal remains found in Surveyor were of Chaz Richardson

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The family of Chaz Richardson, who was reported missing in the Raleigh County community of Surveyor on December 3, 2015, confirmed the news they never wanted to hear.

Leisa Wellington, Richardson’s mother, told 59News deputies visited her Charleston home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She said they positively identified Richardson’s remains, which were found in a wooded area near Surveyor on the weekend of July 20, 2019.

Wellington said investigators are still determining the cause of death. His remains are currently at the state medical examiner’s office.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing further details on the investigation at this time.

