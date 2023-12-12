ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Kent Gilkerson says he and his wife bought Sunset Berry Farm in Alderson in 2009.

“We started growing a little bit of strawberries in 2010,” said Gilkerson on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. “We planted 500, behind the house here, just, very small. And we’ve grown to, last year, we had 50,000 plants.”

Gilkerson said Sunset Berry Farm hosts a Sunflower Festival and folks seem to love to pick the strawberries. Still, it’s a small farm and in 2022, he said, the Gilkersons decided they’d grow only strawberries at the Monroe County farm.

Then, according to Gilkerson, they got a message from a representative of Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, a non-profit member of Feeding America.

“Said they was going to receive a $3.3 million contract, and they wanted us to grow vegetables and said that no food would be turned away, whatsoever,” said Gilkerson.

Gilkerson said he did not ask for a formal contract because Mountaineer Food Bank is a well-respected charity, and he trusted the agreement.

He added that there was no official food production plan, but he said Mountaineer Food Bank officials told him to grow crops, according to his own preference.

The Gilkersons said they spent around $20,000 on equipment, cleared fields, and hired staff to help grow vegetables.

Things went well, despite the lack of a contract, with only one minor misunderstanding over a delivery to a Mountaineer Food Bank warehouse, according to Gilkerson, which led to him being placed briefly “on probation” with Mountaineer Food Bank, but he said the situation was a misunderstanding and that it was, eventually, resolved.

But Gilkerson said, later, he had planned a delivery to a food bank in Fayette County which was associated with Mountaineer Food Bank.

He said those at the Fayette food bank told him not to bring zucchini– his biggest crop– so he was forced to cancel the delivery, he added, prompting Mountaineer Food Bank officials to inform him that they would no longer buy from him.

Gilkerson alleged that attempts to resolve the matter were unsuccessful because he could not speak with anyone from Mountaineer Food Bank on the telephone.

He said an officer of Mountaineer Food Bank called him after his wife made a post on the Sunset Berry Farm Facebook page which detailed the Gilkersons’ allegations, prompting those who follow the page to contact Mountaineer Food Bank.

“He explained to me we didn’t have a contract. He likened it to, if he goes to Walmart and buys one squash and doesn’t like it, he never has to deal with them again,” said Gilkerson. “This isn’t the same scenario. We didn’t go to Mountaineer Food Bank and ask them. They came to us and told us they’d buy everything we could grow.”

Gilkerson said Sunset Berry Farm was left with a surplus of vegetables, plus the cost.

He said while he respects and supports the vision of Mountaineer Food Bank, he wanted to urge other farmers in the state to be wary of entering a similar agreement without a contract.

He added Sunset Berry Farm has an irrigation system and is now able to grow crops in addition to strawberries.