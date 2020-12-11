Family friend of Greenbrier County fire victims speaks

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Tuesday, December 8, 2020 was an emotional day for Michael Hudson and his girls. It was the day he learned the kids his girls used to play with died in a fire.

“I had told my oldest one and told her because with the COVID, she was out of school. And I just told her well something devastated happened to tell her and,” Hudson continued.

Hudson was a family friend of the children who passed away. His kids often played with the boys. He said his youngest daughter took the news of their deaths pretty hard.

“My youngest one, I told her right when I picked her up from school because she was right around the age of these kids. And she took it the hardest because she had played with them,” Hudson said.

Hudson said he knew the boys since they were babies and watched them grow up. He also said with so many memories made throughout the years, telling his girls was not easy.

“We’ve babysitting them, we watched them, we did everything with these boys, we played with them and it’s just horrifying to know that now they are gone and that is how I explained it to my girls,” Hudson said.

Hudson plans to host a vigil for children who died in the fire, so their legacy will live on in the community forever. It is planned for Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at 5 p.m. at parking lot at the State Fairgrounds.