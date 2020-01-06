Family Martial Arts hosting Women Empowered Program

Breaking News
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Women wanting to learn how to better defend themselves gathered Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020, for a free seminar.

Family Martial Arts in Beckley hosted a free Women Empowered Self Defense class. The object of the class was to teach women some moves they could use in the event they are attacked.

Owner and Instructor Jason Wilcox, said he constantly hears stories about women getting taken advantage of and he wants to help them learn how to defend themselves.

“We want to make sure that every woman is empowered with the tools that they need to be confident when they go anywhere. That they can defend themselves and survive an assault situation,” Wilcox said.

Family Martial Arts is kicking off their Women Empowered Program. Classes will be every Tuesday and Saturday for the next 10 weeks.

For more information on the Women Empowered Program, please visit their website or Facebook page.

