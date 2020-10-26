Family of late doctor feeds hospital staff

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local hospital honored a doctor who passed away a few years ago.

M.K. Hassan worked at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital for more than 30 years.

He passed away three years ago. Every year, his family caters lunch for all of hospital staff in his honor.

Jeff Lilly, Director of the Behavioral Science Center, said the hospital uses the day to remember Hassan and all he did for the behavioral health program at BARH.

“I think it’s just important to remember how we got to where we are now in behavioral health. He was very important to our community. He had many, many patients and people loved him. He was a great doctor and a good person,” Lilly said.

BARH’s behavioral health wing is named after the late Dr. Hasan. Lunch was catered by the Corner Gas and Grill.