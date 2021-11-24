Family of Montcalm murder victim speaks to 59News

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS)– The family of the late Debbie James broke their silence on 59 News.

James was murdered in Montcalm, West Virginia on Friday, November 19. According to her grandson, Devonte Anglin, James tried to help victim Crystal Wade, who was allegedly assaulted by suspect Christopher Wade. Police said he assaulted James with an edged weapon, and when authorities walked in the house, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Christopher Wade was found in a nearby garage and shot dead by police after refusing to surrender. Anglin said he wants her to be remembered as a loving and kind woman.

“We appreciate everybody’s love and support, but we just want people to remember Debbie James as the woman who would do anything for anybody, who would risk her life to help her friends because that’s just who she was and that’s how she raised us to be,” Anglin said.